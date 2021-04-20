Joseph Esso bids emotional farewell to Dreams FC after MC Algiers move

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Dreams FC striker, Joseph Esso has expressed his gratitude to the club after joining Algerian outfit MC Algiers.



The forward who joined the Still Believe lads prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season left the shores of Ghana some few days ago to Algeria.



However, his swashbuckling performance has earned him a move to Algeria.



The enterprising forward signed a three-year deal with the club and has been handed his preferred number 10 jersey.



Esso took to his social media handle to thank the club and also reflected on his short stint with the Dawu based outfit.



“Football is a way of life and its path knows no boundaries. I came in as a stranger, but today I depart as a life-long member of this amazing family called Dreams FC.”



“A short but exciting experience that made me Believe in progress through teamwork and perseverance. An experience that nurtured my craft for the better. Without a doubt, I leave with my memories of one of the most critical pivots of my football journey.”



“I’m grateful to the players, together with whom I defended the DFC crest through thick and thin, and the technical staff who shared this episode with me from the sidelines.”



“Special thanks to the management and staff of Dreams FC, they were an essential bunch that made the difference. To the fans, your role as a distant force was still incredible.”



“I look forward to my new challenge with great hope and a sense of fulfillment from my immediate past. It is time for a new chapter. Mouloudia Club Algiers is my new home and the Esso Magic continues,” he concluded.



The Ghana international bagged 11 goals in 17 games for Dreams FC before his move to Algeria.