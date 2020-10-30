Soccer News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Joseph Esso, Manomey will make us potent in front – Dreams FC

Dreams FC have signed Joseph Esso and Abel Manomey

The signings of Joseph Esso and Abel Manomey will be very instrumental in Dreams FC’s performance in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.



This is according to the Communications Director of the club, Derek Okraku.



Speaking on the Sports Express Show, he expressed his trust in their inclusion and said that it would bolster the attacking department of the team.



“I’m 100 percent sure of their capabilities, I think that their inclusion is without a doubt highly beneficial to the club. Our attacking department for some time now hasn’t been stable so the addition of Joseph Esso and Abel Manomey would make us potent upfront,” he said.



Derek Okraku asked fans to expect more signings before the closure of the local transfer window.



“There would be a few more signing before we wrap up the transfer market because we want to make sure we are solid on all frontiers of the team before the league starts. We also need to provide the technical team with all materials they need to challenge for the cup.”



Dreams FC was 13th on the Ghana Premier League table in the canceled 2019/2020 season.

