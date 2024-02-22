Joseph Cudjoe leads Norwegian football scout on talent hunt in Effia

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

A representative of the Norwegian football scouting agency, Boss Agency, William Larsen Nyaborg spent three days that is, from February 9 to February 11, 2024, in the Effia Constituency of the Western Region to look for talents that would potentially grow into the next crop of global football stars.



At the invitation of Joseph Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency, William Larsen Nyaborg watched football matches amongst the invited teams, observed training sessions, and also engaged in other football-related activities to appreciate the soccer climate in Effia Constituency and its immediate environs.



During one of the soccer matches at the Effiakuma Police Astroturf Park, William Larsen Nyaborg told reporters about the amazing talents he had seen.



“Ghana has amazing football talents. The supply is endless. I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen, especially the technical abilities of the players. What is outstanding is how the young players can cope with the old players. With the right training attitude, guidance, and equipment, I am already seeing a host of talents who can perform incredibly well on the world stage. And that is why I’m here to see what can be done to make it happen”, he said.



Players from football clubs, notably Team Move, Bis Paradise SC, Future Stars, and Ville Afrique participated in the trials.



Sixteen (16) players who proved exceptional have been selected for onward monitoring and the necessary potential transition for teams abroad.



In a telephone conversation, Joseph Cudjoe reiterated to ConnectNews his quest to make Effia synonymous with football just as Bukom is with boxing.



“Also is my belief in holistic development. It is not always about building schools, roads, or other infrastructure development, which as an MP, I already do. I want to go beyond that and focus more on human development.



“If you look around, there is a massive attention on sports development. That is why you see the number of Astroturf fields and the ever-popular Effia Community League. These are all geared towards the Effia Vision", he said.



Joseph Cudjoe, his representatives, and their Norwegian partners have agreed that Boss Agency will visit the constituency each year to scout for talents.



Boss Agency is an international agency with players from all over the world.



Some of the talents they have discovered are Jewison Bennette - Sunderland (the youngest ever Costa Rican national team player), Orlando Galo - Herediano (Costa Rican national team captain), Juan Pablo Vargas - Millonarios (Colombian league winner and Costa Rican national team player), and Anthony Contreras - FC Riga (Latvian league winner and Costa Rican national team player).