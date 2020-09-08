Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Joseph Attamah thanks Istanbul Basaksehir FK for ‘memorable three years

Ghana international, Joseph Attamah Larweh has taken to social media to thank and wish Istanbul Basaksehir FK the very best after completing a permanent move to Kayserispor.



The defensive midfielder joined the Turkish Super Lig club in 2016 from Adana Demirspor.



He, however, featured for them for three seasons as he spent the last two seasons on loan at Caykur Rizespor and Fatih Karagumruk respectively.



"Thank you Istanbul Basaksehir for 3 memorable years. I wish you all the best going forward," he wrote on Twitter.





Thank you @ibfk2014 for 3 memorable years. I wish you all the best going forward.???????? pic.twitter.com/O2Sw341zuv — Joseph Attamah Larweh (@AttamahJoseph) September 7, 2020

