Joseph Attamah scores high marks in Kayserispor’s win over Trabzonspor

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Joseph Attamah Larweh's triumphant return sparked a sensational victory for Kayserispor in a crucial clash against Trabzonspor.



Despite picking up a knock in his previous game against Adana Demispor lasting just 38 minutes on the pitch.



Larweh became a major doubt for what was labelled a season-defining match after starting and playing his thirteen consecutive matches prior to the injury he sustained.



The combative defender shrugged off his ankle injury as he put up a stellar performance as he contributed to his side's 0-1 win over Trabzonspor on Sunday.



His defensive brilliance, precise distribution, and versatility in build-up play were instrumental as he racked up a rating of 7.1 the second-best among his teammates.



The results take Kayserispor into the European spot as they sit 4th on the Super Lig standings.



Despite fans and technical team members had a scare when Larweh sustained his injury.



However, the team has had a significant boost with his return and it appears the defender who has kept five clean sheets will be available for Kayserispor's next game against Van Spor in the Turkish cup game on Wednesday.