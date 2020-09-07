Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Joseph Attamah makes Kayserispor debut in 1-0 win over Gaziantep

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh

Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah made his debut for his new side Kayserispor in a friendly against Gaziantep FK over the weekend.



Kayserispor recorded a 1-0 win over Gaziantep to win the game as the two sides prepare ahead of the 2020/21 Turkish Super League season.



Okan Acar climbed off the bench to score the only goal of the game in the dying minutes.



The on-loan Basaksehir midfielder was named in the starting line before he was substituted by Ilhan Depe.



His fellow compatriot Yaw Ackah was unused substitute in the game for Kayserispor.



The 26-year old was impressive with Faith Karagumruk in the just-ended campaign, helping the side to secure promotion to the Turkish Super League.

