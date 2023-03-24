You are here: HomeSports2023 03 24Article 1737035

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Joseph Amoako visits Asante Kotoko players

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko player Joseph Amoako Asante Kotoko player Joseph Amoako

Asante Kotoko player Joseph Amoako on Wednesday visited his parent club for the first since his release from jail in Sweden.

The winger was on a season-long loan deal with the Swedish Allsvenskan club Helsingborgs IF from

Asante Kotoko was reportedly convicted and jailed for two years for raping a minor in Sweden.

He was detained in police custody in November 2022 pending his trial in court after he was charged with the offense of raping a minor.

This forced the hand of his Swedish club to terminate his loan deal which was to originally expire in January 2023.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian winger was found guilty and convicted to serve a jail term of two years by the Helsingborg District Court but upon an appeal, his conviction was overturned.

Whiles with Helsingborg, the talented player made just a paltry ten appearances for Helsingborg with a total playing time of just 295 minutes.

The player who was in Sweden until this unfortunate incident was not registered by Asante Kotoko and will therefore have to sit out the rest of the season.

He is the third Ghanaian player to have suffered such fate of rape with a minor in Sweden with Kingsley Sarfo and Kwame Bonsu the other two.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Speaker Alban Bagbin

One day, I will direct your hand that you've been swinging be cut off – Bagbin to Afenyo-Markin

Businessleading business icon

The Independent Power Generators of Ghana have asked government to meet the payment it owes

Power firms in Ghana reject government's move to restructure $1.4 billion debt

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ghanaian actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown

McBrown reacts to Fella Makafui and Medikal's alleged breakup

Africaleading africa news icon

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

We'll bomb any country that arrests Putin over ICC warrant - Ex-Russian president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Mawuli Zogbenu is the author

'Still Berna'