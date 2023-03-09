You are here: HomeSports2023 03 09Article 1727762

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joseph Amoako released from prison in Sweden after wrong accusation of rape - Agent confirms

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joseph Amoako Joseph Amoako

Derrick D Thompson, agent of former Asante Kotoko winger, Joseph Amoako has confirmed that his player was wrongfully accused of rape in Sweden.

The Helsingborgs IF winger was initially sentenced to two years in prison for raping a 16-year-old Swedeen girl after being found guilty by Helsingborg's district court.

Thompson has confirmed that the player has been released after an appeal, adding that it was a false accusation by the victim.

"They just released him yesterday from the prison after the appeal was made. The case was fake, the girl was lying. Upon appeal, Amoako has been released. It was all a fake story from the girl so he is now a free man," Derrick D Thompson told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Amoako joined the Swedish club in early 2022 from Asante Kotoko and has some caps to his credit.


EE/KPE

Newsleading news icon

There are cartels buying used condoms for rituals

Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana

Businessleading business icon

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Government to set T-bill rates at lowly 15% in cost-cutting move

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Fred Nuamah [L]; John Dumelo [R]

Fred Nuamah reveals conversation he had with Dumelo before decision to contest in NDC primaries

Africaleading africa news icon

ECOWAS leader Sissoco Embalo and Kais Saied

ECOWAS chairman visits Tunisia amid anti-Black comments by his host

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The writer of the article

Does Ghana have developmental priorities? Vaccine shortage versus Independence Day Celebration