Joseph Alfred Duncan set to return to Fiorentina after Cagliari loan spell

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan will return to Fiorentina following the end of his loan spell at Cagliari, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 28-year-old joined the Islander on a six-month loan deal in January.



However, he is expected to return to his parent club despite impressing heavily at the Sardegna Arena.



The Ghana international made 19 appearances for the side.



He will return to his parent club in the summer after refusing to extend his stay.