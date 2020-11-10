Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Aidoo to work under new coach at Celta Vigo after Oscar Garcia sacking

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo will work under a new trainer at Spanish side Celta Vigo following the exit of coach Oscar Garcia.



Celta announced his dismissal this morning after a run of seven games without a win.



A clash with new general director Antonio Chaves is also said to have contributed to Oscar's demise.



Oscar joined the Galician club on November 4, 2019, and renewed his contract on June 26, 2020.



It is the third consecutive season in which Celta dismissed a coach during the championship, after the departures of Antonio Mohamed and Miguel Cardoso in the 2019-20 championship and that of Fran Escribá in the next.



Oscar signed Aidoo from Belgian giants KRC Genk in 2018.

