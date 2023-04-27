Joseph Aidoo speaks after scoring winner in Celta Vigo's win over Elche

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo is happy to have scored the only goal in Celta Vigo's victory over Elche in the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.



Joseph Aidoo snatched the winner in front of 11,649 spectators at the Estadio de Balaídos.



The 90th-minute goal against Elche was Joseph Aidoo's third goal of the 2022/2023 La Liga season and he was happy to have secured the three points for his team.



"Is a good game a difficult one because the team we played if they win they lose they are not going anywhere. So this type of game is very difficult but I think the end we had the three points."



"It is just amazing that this season the goals keeps coming. From the bench I heard I do I try I was just waiting for the moment and it just came."



"I didn't think anything it is just joy that at the end we had three points. It is good important what matters is the three points it is very difficult and at 10 they are still here they deserve the win," he told Celta media as quoted by footballghana.



Celta Vigo have now moved to 12th on the La Liga table with 39 points after the win over Elche on matchday 31.



