Joseph Aidoo shines as Celta Vigo earn point at Espanyol to escape relegation

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was at his best once again for Celta Vigo as the earned an important point to survive relegation on the final day of La Liga.



The former Inter Allies player played a key role in the game, including blocking a goal bound shot as the Celts confirmed their La Liga status.



In a nerve wracking game, Celta Vigo had an eye on the outcome of the Leganes versus Real Madrid game which could have seen them relegated had Leganes beaten the newly crowned champions.



Aidoo made sure his side kept a clean sheet against the already relegated Espanyol.



The draw kept Celta Vigo in the league with just a point separating them and Leganes who drew against Real Madrid.



Joseph Aidoo enjoyed a remarkable first season with Celta Vigo, making 31 La Liga appearances .



He joined the Spanish side from Belgium outfit KRC Genk, a club he helped win the Jupiler Pro League.

