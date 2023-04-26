Joseph Aidoo likely to miss Celta Vigo's game against Elche due to injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

La Liga side Celta Vigo may face a challenge as they prepare for their upcoming game against Elche.



Joseph Aidoo, one of the key players in their defense, is reportedly unlikely to play due to an injury. This news comes as a disappointment for both the team and their fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the game.



With Aidoo's absence, Celta Vigo will have to come up with a new strategy to maintain their performance and secure a victory.



Celta Vigo is 13th on the league table with 36 points and will need to secure all three points against Elche to boost their campaign and stay in the top flight.



Celta Vigo's last two games in La Liga ended in defeat, 2-0 against Real Madrid and 1-0 against Baba Iddrisu's Mallorca.



Joseph Aidoo has been a key player for the Sky Blues this season. The 27-year-old has made 29 appearances and scored two goals.



