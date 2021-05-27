Joseph Aidoo is my mentor - Frank Assinki reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana and HB Koge youngster Frank Assinki has revealed that Ghana international defender Joseph Aidoo is his mentor.



Assinki says he has been looking up to the Celta Vigo defender whiles growing up as a footballer.



The 19-year-old was a stalwart in defence when Ghana won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania in March 2021.



He played in all six matches to help the Black Satellites clinch the ultimate at the end of the tournament.



"I always look up to Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo. He is my icon," Assinki told GHANAsoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.



Assinki revealed that he has not met or spoken to Aidoo but he has been an influence in his development as a young player.



"I have not met him or spoken to him but I keep watching him to learn a lot of things.



Assinki is currently playing on loan at Danish third-tier side Roskilde KFUM where he joined in February 2021 from parent club Koge.



The highly-rated centre back moved from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies FC to Koge in August 2020 following an impressive season.



Assinki is tipped for greatness with many believing he is ready to play for the Black Stars.