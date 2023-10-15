Joseph Aidoo forced off with injury in Black Stars game against Mexico

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was substituted after just 27 minutes in the game between Mexico and the Black Stars on Sunday after picking an injury.



The Celta Vigo centre-back was handed a starting role in the international friendly clash at the Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte.



Aidoo was in discomfort following a challenge and had to be replaced by Clermont Foot player Alidu Seidu.



Before picking up the injury, the Spain-based defender had shown some great performance at the back for the West African powerhouse. It appears the defender picked up a serious injury and could miss the game against United State of America on Tuesday.



Ghana are preparing for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars are paired in Group B against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.