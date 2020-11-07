Sports News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Aidoo features for Celta Vigo after recovering from coronavirus

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo made his full debut for Spanish side Celta Vigo on Friday against Elche after recovering from the coronavirus.



The 25-year old was among the eight Black Stars players to have contracted the COVID-19 after returning to the clubs from the international break.



Aidoo featured in those international friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



The Ghanaian International was in quarantine for 14 days as per the COVID-19 protocols for players to have contracted for the virus.



After the second round of test done by the club last week, Aidoo was cleared to return to action and has played his full debut for the club since his recovery.



Celta Vigo held Elche to a draw away in this matchday nine fixture of the Spanish La Liga played on Friday.



The home side scored first through Fidel Fidel in the opening minutes of the game from the penalty spot.



Santi Mina got the equalizer for Celta Vigo in the 75th minute to see the game end in a tie.



Joseph Aidoo after his recovery is expected to join the Black Stars for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

