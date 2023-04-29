Joseph Aidoo celebrates goal with special banquet

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo is still living in the mood of jubilation after scoring a last-gasp winner for Celta Vigo against Elche in the Spanish La Liga last Wednesday.



Aidoo continued in joy as he got himself served a special meal to appreciate a great performance that earned the team crucial points.



The center-back dived to head in a cross from Argentinian midfielder Franco Cervi in the 90th minute, giving his team a well-deserved victory after dominating most parts of the game.



Prior to the goal, the center-back was on point defensively, commanding a backline that kept Elche from creating meaningful chances.



In a Twitter post shared by "RC Celta Galego," the official handle of the club, Aidoo is pictured with a bowl full of boiled eggs on a dining table with another full of strawberries in his right hand captioned "Non pases fame, Pepiño ('Don't go hungry, Pepiño')".



Joseph Aidoo's winning goal on Wednesday made him the team's leading goalscorer as a central defender in La Liga this season.



Aidoo has three goals in 30 La Liga games this season, making him the central defender with the most goals in the league this season.



Celta Vigo are now 12th with 39 points after 31 games.