Joseph Aidoo a major doubt for Celta Vigo's crucial La Liga showdown against Espanyol

Celta Vigo coach Óscar García has registered his doubt about the availability of dependable defender Joseph Aidoo ahead of their must-win encounter against Espanyol on Sunday.



The Sky Blue lads needs to record a victory against relegated Espanyol on the final day of the season to retain their La Liga status.



However, the Sky Blue lads could go into the crucial game without Joseph Aidoo who has been one of the few shinning lights for the Estadio de Balaídos outfit this term.



The Ghana centre-back picked a knock during the side's 3-2 home loss against UD Levante in the penultimate game of the campaign on Thursday.



"The Aidoo thing was a surprise. I found out late that he had discomfort or a small injury," he explained in the press room.



"We will also have to wait for the evolution of Néstor Araujo, the Mexican ended up substituted with a strong blow to the head after a hard encounter with an opponent. Araujo ended with a gap but the most worrying thing is the blow. Despite this, it is expected that he can play the game accompanying a Murillo that this Thursday ended completely exhausted.



Celta will not have Rubén Blanco, Sergio Álvarez, Juncà, Denis Suárez, Rafinha and Nolito for the match due to injuries.



The club sits 17th place with 36 points from 37 games, a point above CD Leganes who will engage already crowned champions Real Madrid on the final day.

