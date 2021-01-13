Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joseph Adjei promises to score more goals for Legon Cities in the League

Legon Cities defender, Joseph Adjei

Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei is hoping to bang in the goals for his side in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The lanky centre back scored from the spot to help his side record their first win of the season against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday eight.



Joseph Adjei who has scored two goals in the ongoing season is targeting to score more to help his side secure a good spot in the ongoing season.



“I feel good, as a defender you need to step up to the stage in big games like this. I am very happy to get my name on the score sheet of and I hope it continues”, Joseph Adjei told Agboo FM.



“I was happy to get my second goal against WAFA. The supporters should expect more from me because more goals will follow”, Joseph stated.



Legon Cities will travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars in matchday nine of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.