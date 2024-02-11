Jose Mourinho predicts winner of 2023 AFCON final

Sports News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Legendary Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Super Eagles take on host nation Ivory Coast in the final which will be played today, Sunday, 11 February 2024.



Nigeria made it to the final after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



The Elephants booked a final ticket via a 1-0 victory over Cape Verde in the semi-final. The goal was scored by Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Haller.



Speaking to football.com, Jose Mourinho wished the two teams well but said that owing to his relationship with Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro, he is tipping the Eagles to win their fourth AFCON trophy.



Jose said, “My best friend in football is in the final. The Nigerian coach is my best friend. He grew up with me and we studied together. We spent five years together every day. We left at the same time.



“It’s a huge opportunity for him to make history and never has a Portuguese coach won the African Cup,” he said.



The game is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.





Mourinho is Team Nigeria for tonight’s #AFCON2023 final in support for his “best friend in football” Jose Peseiro. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ej4SiUSGnj — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 11, 2024

