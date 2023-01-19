Jose Mourinho is my second father - Felix Afena-Gyan praises former trainer

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has lauded his former boss, Jose Mourinho, describing the Portuguese tactician as his second father.



The 20-year-old forward joined the Serie A side, AS Roma in January 2021, and after six months with the U-19 team, he was drafted into the senior team following his impressive performance with the junior side.



The young striker is famously remembered under Mourinho when he came off the bench to score a brace to help Roma beat Genoa. He finished the season with a medal as Roma won the Europa Conference League.



“Mourinho is my second father. He made me who I am today,” he told La Gazzeta Dello Sport.



Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese on a permanent basis from Roma at the start of the current season and is still developing.



He scored the winner as Cremonese beat Napoli in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.



Afena-Gyan came off the bench to level the scoreline for his team and eventually scored the final penalty to send Cremonese through to the quarters.



Afena Gyan will have the opportunity to meet his “second father” Mourinho when Cremonese face AS Roma in the last eight of the Coppa Italia.