BBC Pidgin of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Jose Mourinho chop sack for Tottenham Hotspur FC on Monday morning afta 17 months.



Mourinho bin replace Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager for November 2019.



Di Portuguese guide di club to sixth position inside di Premier League last season.



Spurs currently dey seventh for table as dem only pick up two points from dia past three league games.



Spurs go face Manchester City inside di Carabao Cup final on Sunday.



Di club knack out of the Europa League for March.



