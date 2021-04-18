Jordan Mintah bags brace for Terengganu FC II in Malaysian Premier League

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Mintah scored two goals including the match-winner- to help Terengganu FC II secure a 4-3 victory over Johor Darul Ta’zim II in the Malaysian second-tier on Saturday night.



The 25-year-old netted a 90th-minute clincher at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in the 2021 Premier League.



It was TFC II's second win since beating the FAM-MSN Project Squad 4-0 on March 6.



His opener was in the 40th minute with the other goals coming from Redzovic on 51 minutes and Masaki Watanabe in the 82nd minute.



TFC II coach Badrul Afzan Razali was full of praise for Mintah, who missed six matches as he was playing for the main TFC team in the Super League where he has four goals in six matches.



"Mintah’s presence motivated the players to a certain extent. When Mintah was there, other players automatically became motivated and enthusiastic. But I always tell the boys not to rely on Mintah alone," he told reporters.