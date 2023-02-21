Jordan Ayimbilia joins USL Club Las Vegas Lights FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Jordan Ayimbilia has joined USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC.



The 21-year-old defender played last season for USL Championship title-winners San Antonio FC.



Ayimbila, who was born in Accra, began his youth career with the Accra Lions academy. Although he began his career as a striker, he subsequently moved to the center back position.



Ayimbila joined Malaysia Super League team Selangor on loan on January 20, 2021. For the 2021 season, he will play for Selangor II in Malaysia's second tier. On 13 March 2021, he made his senior debut, playing the entire 90 minutes in a 1-1 home tie against Kuala Lumpur City.



He later joined USL Championship club San Antonio FC where he made eight appearances and scored one goal.



Ayimbila will likely play against LAFC2 & L.A. Galaxy 2 in preparation for Lights FC’s season opener on March 12th at Rio Grande Valley FC. Lights FC home opener will take place on May 5th — on Cinco de Mayo.