Jordan Ayew trends for performance in Ghana's game against South Korea

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew is in the social trends after his blistering performance in Ghana's game against South Korea in the 2022 World Cup.



A cross from Jordan in the 24th minute found Mohammed Salisu who scored Ghana's first goal in the match from a corner kick.



Exactly 10 minutes later, Jordan won another free kick after he was brought down on the right flanks.



The Crystal Palace forward later effected the free kick with a cross which found Kudus who scored to make it 2-0 for the Black Stars.



Ghana went into halftime with a 2-0 lead over South Korea at the Education City Stadium.



This is the second match for Jordan Ayew after coming on as a substitute in the first match.



Ghanaians have been raving over Jordan Ayew's performance following double assist in the game



Read social media reactions below.





Drop the hate…Jordan is the best player on the field.#Jordan — Eric Kyeremeh (@Erickyeremeh18) November 28, 2022

Jordan ayew is the best crosser I have seen in my entire life ????????#jordan #ghanablackstars — Me_shark11 (@Meshachmensah11) November 28, 2022

He said it and it’s almost done!

This what we believe!

This is Ghana. ????????

And this is Jordan Ayew ✌????#Jordan pic.twitter.com/F0jPbeD73A — Gerald Cobby (@GeraldCobby) November 28, 2022

If there is a player that knows the South Koreans better, then its Jordan Ayew#Jordan#GoBlackStarsGo pic.twitter.com/WNLcTPjAbS — Eddie (@EdwinAluku) November 28, 2022

Jordan is whoever he thinks he is ????????????

???????? ???????? ????????

Jordan for president ????



Ghana 2 - South Korea 0

HT#Jordan pic.twitter.com/po4YuvAQ0F — Wofa Akwasi???? (@Akwasi_Ten_Hag) November 28, 2022

If not Jordan Ayew who else . Man with great performance in just first 30mins . Two assist ⬆️⬆️⬆️#jordan #ghanavskorea #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Z6kRSVx2Rs — Mayiel Khoggy (@mayiel_khoggy) November 28, 2022

The Ayew brothers are big assets to Ghana ????????#Jordan #GoBlackStarsGo pic.twitter.com/0v5JJINsPK — Osei Owusu Nimako Badu. (@OBaduuk) November 28, 2022

Ghana ???????? is cooking???? the pain has successfully landed in Nigeria???????? and South Africa????????????????



Tariq Lamptey / Gideon Mensah / #Jordan / Messi / Ghana vs South Korea ????????

Ayew / ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Jp2M0ATWOx — Omario Ck(The Magnificent) (@OmarioCk) November 28, 2022

They didn’t believe in us ????God did it ????#Jordan kudus Tariq pic.twitter.com/zcJgKnHYUZ — Prince Daylyt (AK-0007872) (@prince_daylyt) November 28, 2022

#Jordan Bossu forgive we Ghanaians we didn’t Know what we were saying and doing ????????. @Kudus @Jordan pic.twitter.com/40jLPOBBuq — Koftown Burnaboy (@itzmhe_bonto) November 28, 2022

I'm sure Jordan Ayew joined alpha yesterday????????cos the kind of ball he's playing, me myself I don't understand???????????????? #Jordan Ayew ???? — Emmanuel Nkrumah (@_phoenix4ever17) November 28, 2022

Y'all niggas who were criticizing Jordan Ayew should start apologizing now

????????❤️❤️#Jordan — Yrñ Màløñëy Jñr⚡⚡ (@yrnAD7) November 28, 2022

The #jordan I know is back in business. First half over. Ghana 2-0 South Korea pic.twitter.com/jzVGAla3XY — Greater Than Accra (@MystikalOhene) November 28, 2022

src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">