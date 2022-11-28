You are here: HomeSports2022 11 28Article 1670858

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordan Ayew trends for performance in Ghana's game against South Korea

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew is in the social trends after his blistering performance in Ghana's game against South Korea in the 2022 World Cup.

A cross from Jordan in the 24th minute found Mohammed Salisu who scored Ghana's first goal in the match from a corner kick.

Exactly 10 minutes later, Jordan won another free kick after he was brought down on the right flanks.

The Crystal Palace forward later effected the free kick with a cross which found Kudus who scored to make it 2-0 for the Black Stars.

Ghana went into halftime with a 2-0 lead over South Korea at the Education City Stadium.

This is the second match for Jordan Ayew after coming on as a substitute in the first match.

Ghanaians have been raving over Jordan Ayew's performance following double assist in the game

