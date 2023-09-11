Jordan Ayew tops list as most fouled player in the Premiership since 2023/23

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been the most fouled player since the 2022/23 season to date.



Ayew, 31, is not lauded for tricks, speed or even taking on opposition defenders, but have set a mark as the player who have won the most fouls in the top flight since August 2022.



Since his debut for Palace in 2018, only three players can boast a higher tally of fouls than Ayew’s 364: Maddison (377), Grealish (415) and another Palace player, Wilfried Zaha (488), who is now at Galatasaray.



From the 2022/23 season, Ayew has the most fouls 105, while Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares at 96, with James Maddison of Tottenham and Man City’s Jack Grealish with 90 and 93 respectively.



Former teammate Wilfred Zaha has won 77 fouls, Ivan Toney of Brentford with 74, while West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, and Aston Villa’s John McGinn all have won 72 fouls respectively.



In the ongoing 2023/24 season, Ayew is yet to register his name on the scorer’s chart, The Ghanaian international has two assists to his credit in four games, earning him the Crystal Palace Player of the Month for August.



He played a part in Ghana’s 2-1 win over the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The victory secured Ghana's qualification to the 2023 African Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast next year.







