Jordan Ayew tops chart as player to have won the most duels in EPL this season

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has won the most duels amongst all the players in the English Premier League this season.



This is according to data provided by WhoScored.com.



In a post shared on social media, WhoScored.com said Jordan Ayew’s 144 successful duels (aerial + ground) won is the highest in the English Premier League this season.



The Crystal Palace forward is followed in second by West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta who has won 133 duels this season.



Other players succeeding in winning duels in the English Premier League include João Palhinha, Bukayo Saka, and Bruno Guimarães.



Jordan Ayew, 32, has this season scored one goal and provided three assists after making 16 appearances in the English Premier League.



He is part of the 55 players coach Chris Hughton submitted to CAF as his provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



