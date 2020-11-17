Sports News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Jordan Ayew to captain Ghana as Akonnor names line up to face Sudan

Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has been handed the captain’s armband to lead Ghana in the 2022 AFCON Qualifier with Sudan in Khartoum on Tuesday.



Coach CK Akonnor is without his skipper Andre Ayew after he was ruled out of the game with a thigh injury.



With Andre Ayew out of the game and Thomas Partey’s unable to turn up for the game, the mantle has fallen to Jordan Ayew as Richard Ofori has been suspended due to card accommodation.



Experienced midfielder Mubarak Wakaso returns to the side to partner Afriyie Acquah and Jeffrey Schlupp.



Below is the Ghana line up to face Sudan:



Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Baba Abdul Rahman

Nicholas Opoku

John Boye

Alexander Djiku

Afriyie Acquah

Tariqe Fosu

Jeffrey Schlupp

Mubarak Wakaso

Jordan Ayew (C)

