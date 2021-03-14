Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jordan Ayew thrilled with arduous victory against West Bromwich

Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight with Crystal Palace’s hard-fought victory against West Brom on Saturday.



Palace rescued their four-game winless streak when they inflicted a 1-0 loss on strugglers West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park.



The Eagles collected the three points thanks to a penalty strike by captain Luka Milivojevic in the 37th minute.



The win lifted Roy Hodgson’s men to 11th on the standings with 37 points from 29 games.



It means the London-based outfit are now eleven (11) points above the drop zone, and need at least three wins to guarantee their place in the competition next term.



Ayew, who was replaced with Andros Townsend in the 84th minute, couldn’t hide his joy over the result, describing it as a big win as the relegation battle hots up.



Not an easy game but a big 3 points! #cpfc #ghana



Ayew has one goal and three assists in 25 games to his name in the league so far this season.