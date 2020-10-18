Sports News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Jordan Ayew tests positive for coronavirus

Black Stars and Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew

Black Stars and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has tested positive for coronavirus.



As a result, he could not play in the 1-1 draw with Brighton Hove Albion on Sunday.



His manager Mr Roy Hodgson confirmed the news on Sunday October 18.



His case brings the number of Black Stars players who have tested positive for the virus after Ghana’s friendly games with Mali and Qatar last week to three.



Twenty two year-old Black Stars player, Gideon Mensah also tested positive for coronavirus.



His club Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal confirmed the news on Friday October 16.



Similarly, Bernard Mensah also a black Stars player tested positive for the virus after the friendlies.



Prior to the Mali game, it had been confirmed that four players of the Eagles had tested positive for the virus.



Reports also indicate that a Black Stars management member, Jones Abu Alhassan is in self-isolation in Turkey after he also tested positive.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.