Jordan Ayew set to start against Sheffield United - Roy Hodgson confirms

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, has confirmed Jordan Ayew is available for the Eagles' game against Sheffield United on January 30, 2024.



Hudgson confirmed that Jordan has returned from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations without injury and would start the game tonight.



“He’s back. The thing about Jordan is he’s not been away injured, he’s been away playing for his national team. He’s come back in good shape and ready to play so he’s available from the start," Hodgson said.



Jordan Ayew has missed three games since joining the Black Stars for the AFCON. They have lost two and drawn one.



The 30-year-old's early return is due to Ghana's group-stage exit from the tournament.



Jordan played all three games in the group stage, scoring two goals and providing one assist.







