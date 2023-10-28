Jordan Ayew scores for Crystal Palace in Tottenham defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored a lovely volley for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs on Friday night (October 27) in match day 10 of the 2023/24 Premier League.



The 31-year-old thumped in brilliantly inside the box for his first goal of the season at Selhurst Park.



Overall this season, Jordan Ayew has a goal and three assists from 12 games across all competitions.



James Maddison orchestrated the game's opener with a fierce volley into the six-yard box, catching Ward off guard.



Maintaining the momentum, Maddison played a crucial role again just after the hour mark.



He initiated a slick play that led to substitute Brennan Johnson delivering a clever cut-back for Son Heung-min, who clinically netted his eighth league goal of the season, a tally second only to Erling Haaland's.



In a thrilling stoppage-time display, Jordan Ayew executed an impressive chest and volley that beat Vicario, giving the Eagles a glimmer of hope.



However, they couldn't prevent Postecoglou's remarkable start in north London. His haul of 26 points out of a possible 30 is the best of any manager in history making their inaugural appearance in the Premier League.



Crystal Palace remains in 11th place on the table, with their competitors yet to play.



Hodgson will soon shift his focus to a crucial triple-header against Burnley, Everton, and Luton Town.