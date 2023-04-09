Jordan Ayew scores a brace in Crystal Palace's 5-1 win over Leeds to end goal drought

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew scored a brace in Crystal Palace's 5-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League to end his goal drought since December 31, 2022.



Jordan Ayew had gone four months without a goal until he scored his goal against Leeds United in their massive win.



The Black Stars striker scored his first goal in the match when he headed home a cross from Michael Olise to put Palace back in the lead in the 53rd minute.



Jordan Ayew scored his second goal in the match after he picked up a loose ball in the box and shot it into the roof to increase Palace's tally in the game.



Leeds United drew the first blood in the game through Patrick Bamford in the 21st minute.



An assist from Jeffery Schlupp helped Marc Guéhi get the equalizer for The Eagles before halftime.



Jordan Ayew put Palace in the lead after recess before Eberechi Eze also scored the third goal for Crystal Palace who was playing away.



Odsonne Édouard later made it four before Jordan Ayew added his second goal to make it 5-1. Michael Olise also registered a hat-trick of assists in the game for Roy Hodgson’s men.



Jordan Ayew now has four goal contributions in 30 matches. He has two goals and two assists in the ongoing Premier League season.



JNA/BB