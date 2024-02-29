Jordan Ayew's stunning goal nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month Award

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew's spectacular goal against Everton has earned him a nomination for the Goal of the Month Award for February in the English Premier League.



The brilliant strike came during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on the night of Oliver Glasner's appointment as the club's manager.



The goal showcased Ayew's skill and precision as he received a pass from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta before unleashing a powerful shot into the right side of the net. This memorable goal marked Ayew's return to scoring form after representing Ghana's Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



Following his outstanding performance against Everton, Ayew continued his impressive run by contributing a goal and an assist in Crystal Palace's 3-1 victory over Burnley. The forward's overall impact during February has now earned him a spot among the nominees for the prestigious Goal of the Month Award.



Jordan Ayew is not the only Crystal Palace player in contention for the award, as Jefferson Lerma's excellent strike against Chelsea has also secured a nomination.



Fans will be eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winner, with Ayew's goal standing as a testament to the quality of goals witnessed in the English Premier League during February.