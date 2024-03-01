Jordan Ayew’s stunner against Everton nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been nominated for the Goal of the Month Award for February in the English Premier League, thanks to his strike against Everton.



Ayew’s goal occurred during Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, coinciding with Oliver Glasner’s appointment as the club’s manager.



The goal highlighted Ayew’s skill and precision as he received a pass from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta before unleashing a powerful shot into the right side of the net.



The goal marked Ayew’s return to scoring form after representing Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.



Following his standout performance against Everton, Ayew continued to impress by contributing a goal and an assist in Crystal Palace’s 3-1 victory over Burnley.



His overall impact throughout February has earned him a nomination for the prestigious Goal of the Month Award.



Ayew is joined by teammate Jefferson Lerma, whose excellent strike against Chelsea also secured a nomination.