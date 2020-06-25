Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Jordan Ayew's progress halted as Liverpool thrash Palace to close in on title glory

Ghana's in-form striker Jordan Ayew could not replicate his impressive recent form as his Crystal Palace side were hammered 4-0 by a rampant Liverpool side on Wednesday night.



The son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele who has been in a fantastic form for Palace in recent months was touted as the man to stop the Reds from marching freely to the title.



But Liverpool was at their irrepressible best to beat the visitors and move within one game of the Premier League title.



Ayew's scoring form coupled with Liverpool's unimpressive goalless draw against Everton on Sunday sparked hopes for Ghanaians that their star striker would score to delay the title hopes of the former European champions.



But a well-laid strategy ensured that Ayew was put under check before Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a stunning 23rd-minute free-kick to put the home side in the lead.



Egypt star Mohammed Salah doubled the hosts' lead in the 44th minute before Fabinho added a third 11 minutes later with a rocket from around 30 yards.



Another African added his name to the scoresheet as Sadio Mane of Senegal completed the rout with Salah providing the pass for his Senegalese team-mate.



Should second-placed Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday, Liverpool will be crowned champions of the 2019/2020 English Premier League.

