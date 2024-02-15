Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace to part ways with Roy Hodgson

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew is likely to work under a new coach at Crystal Palace as the club is planning to part ways with manager Roy Hodgson due to ill health and poor performance.



Hodgson was "taken ill" during training on Thursday morning, 15th February 2024.



The 76-year-old fell ill and as a result, Palace had to cancel their news conference.



Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner is set to be appointed as the replacement for Hodgson according to respected football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.



In a post on X, Romano wrote, "Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as new head coach! Roy Hodgson has been fired. A positive approach revealed yesterday night and agreement being sealed now as contracts are being reviewed. Two year contract for Glasner at #CPFC, he gave green light yesterday."



Hodgson has led the club to 15th in the Premier League and five points clear of the relegation zone.



Roy Hodgson has been in charge at Crystal Palace after taking over from Patrick Viera in 2021.



JNA/DO