Jordan Ayew reveals why he has been thriving under Roy Hodgson

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has credited head coach Roy Hodgson for his impact since re-joining the club in March 2023, citing that the English trainer gives him more freedom and responsibility to perform on the pitch.



Jordan Ayew first played under Hodgson from 2018 to 2021 before Roy Hodgson left for Watford in 2022 and returned a year later for his second stint with The Eagles.



According to Jordan, Hodgson knows his qualities which makes him play in a manner that allows him thrive for the club.



Speaking to Crystal Palace Media, Ayew said “I’d worked with Roy Hodgson before. He Dougie Freedman and Steve Parish brought me to the club. The manager knows my qualities and gives me a bit more freedom and more responsibility to perform on the pitch. Since he’s come in again, it’s been so positive here. Everything seems to be heading in the right direction and we are here to support him”.



“He’s very active. You might think he’s a quiet gut but no, he gets involved! In training, he’s everywhere on the pitch, giving us tips and advice. He’s very lively- he shouts, he screams, and has a lot of energy”, he added.



It has been a successful start to the season for the 32-year-old, with three assists in eight games in the ongoing 2022/24 season.



Jordan Ayew is currently with the Black Stars for international duties, having featured for Ghana in their 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Sunday, October 15 and a 4-0 defeat to United States on Wednesday, October 18.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.













LSN/KPE