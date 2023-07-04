Jordan Ayew reveals desire to play in GPL, considers playing for a team in Accra

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he intends to play in the Ghana Premier League in the years to come.



The Crystal Palace attacker stated that he would be willing to play for a team situated in Accra because that is where he lives when in Ghana.



"The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra," he said as quoted by GTV Sports Plus.



Despite having a couple more years left, Jordan Ayew's professional career, which began in 2009, is nearing its end as he prepares to enter his 15th season.



The 31-year-old has had a fulfilling career, playing for some top clubs in Europe, including Olympique Marseille, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and other notable ones.



The former Lorient man would join a growing list of Black Stars players who returned to the local league in the closing years of their professional careers if his aim of playing in the GPL materializes.



Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Agyemang Badu, and Samuel Inkoom are the Black Stars players who returned after spending much of their careers in Europe.



Inkoom, unlike the other three, is still playing and is set for his second season at Hearts of Oak after joining in January 2022.





EE/OGB