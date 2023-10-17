Jordan Ayew returns, Ati-Zigi benched: Ghana's expected line up against USA

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton could name an attacking line-up for Ghana's game against the United States of America.



The Black Stars picked up a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Mexico and would want to make amends in the game against the USA.



Hughton could make a few changes in the team that started the last friendly on Sunday.



Richard Ofori could replace Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal while Alidu Seidu, Inaki

Williams, Jordan Ayew and Salis Samed are expected to replace Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Aidoo, Antoine Semenyo, and Elisha Owusu.



The changes would see Black Stars switch from a 3-back system to a familiar 4-back.



Hughton set his team in a 3-4-3 system against Mexico but could revert to his regular 4-2-3-1 against USA.



The game is scheduled to come off at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 00:30 GMT.





Lineup full



Richard Ofori



Alidu Seidu



Stephan Ambrosius



Nicholas Opoku



Gideon Mensah



Thomas Partey



Salis Samed



Inaki Williams



Kudus Mohammed



Jordan Ayew



Joseph Paintsil





EE/KPE





Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.