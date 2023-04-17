Jordan Ayew repaying Crystal Palace – Roy Hodgson after win over Southampton

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has praised Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, saying he is repaying the club with his impressive performance.



After a difficult start to the season under former boss, Patrick Vieira, the 31-year-old seems to have regained his confidence under Hodgson.



At Leeds, Ayew scored twice for the first time ever in a Premier League game to help Crystal Palace win the game 5-1.



The Black Stars forward continued his fine form as Palace recorded a 2-0 win against Southampton over the weekend.



After the game, Hodgson said Jordan Ayew is repaying the club after his explosive performance against Southampton.



“I think he knows us and we know him. He feels comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. He knows if he continues to do what we consider to be the right things, we’ll back him up and get behind him.



“He’s repaying us by playing so well because today, especially in the first half, when things weren’t going that well, he and [Jeffrey] Schlupp played a very important role in midfield well, and the back four was excellent throughout and the goalkeeper [Sam Johnstone] when called upon."



The 31-year-old has now scored three goals and provided two assists in 31 matches this season in the ongoing season.