Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Jordan Ayew reflects on troubled time at Aston Villa

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

After quitting the club, former Aston Villa attacker, Jordan Ayew has claimed that the Villa flops of 2016 are now 'flying'.



The Crystal Palace forward lifted the lid on what went wrong at Villa Park in the relegation season in an interview with talkSPORT.



"When I first came, I was very ruthless, intense. It wasn’t easy but, at the time, Villa had signed maybe five players or six players from Ligue 1," he said.



“We all had a great season [prior to joining]. So, I was like ‘Woah, this is going to be a good team,"



"Obviously, it was a good team. You could see in training. But just that things weren’t working for us. It was one of those years where things are difficult," he added.



“Now, you can see where most of those players are. Veretout, Gueye, Amavi and Gestede,"



"You can see everyone is flying where they are. It was just a year where we were unlucky because in most of the games we were better than the opposition. At the end of the day, if you lose then you are in danger,” he concluded.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.