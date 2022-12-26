Jordan Ayew ready for return of EPL - Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has confirmed that Jordan Ayew is in great shape ahead of their English Premier League clash against Fulham on Monday, December 26, 2022.



The league returns after it was halted for six weeks due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, challenging clubs across the tournament to maintain match fitness.



Ayew represented Ghana at the tournament but exited at the group stage, featuring in all the games for the Black Stars.



“The injuries are the same. We have Macca [James McArthur] who is still progressing in his individual work. Nathan [Ferguson] is getting really close. In the new year he’ll be starting training with the team," Patrick Vieira told the club's website.



“[Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen] are good. After they went out of the World Cup they had a couple of days and have been back in training since. They’re really good mentally, and physically and are ready to go again.



“The two players we had come back in really good shape; mentally they were good. Looking at the [League Cup] game between Liverpool and Man City, the [other World Cup] players are in a good place.”



Ayew has made 16 appearances for Crystal Palace across all competitions and provided two assists so far.