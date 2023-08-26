Jordan Ayew provides assist in Crystal Palace's stalemate with Brentford

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew played a crucial role in Crystal Palace's one-all stalemate against Brentford at the G-tech Community Stadium in the English Premier League on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Ayew saved Palace from a defeat to Brentford with a sumptuous assist that gave the Eagles a vital away point.



Kevin Schade shot Brentford ahead in the eighteenth minute and managed to defend the lead throughout the entire first half of the game.



With all hopes gone, Jordan Ayew provided Joachim Anderson with a perfect opportunity which he beautifully converted to level the score in the 76th minute.



Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game. Though he is yet to score, Jordan Ayew has made two assists this season for Crystal Palace.



LSN/DAG