Jordan Ayew pockets £32,500 weekly at Crystal Palace

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew pockets £32,500 as weekly wages at the club.



The 29-year-old is in the lower ranking on the salary table despite his improved performance for the club.



The Ghana international has struggled to replicate his 2019-202 form this season by scoring just a goal so far.



The third son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele was crowned Palace Player of the season last term but has been far from convincing this season.



He contributed nine goals and two assists in the Eagles campaign last season but has managed just a goal in 26 appearances.



The African star is down the pecking order in the wages rankings.



Wilfried Zaha is Palace's highest earner on a £130,000 weekly salary, followed by Christian Benteke on £120,000 and Mamadou Sakho on £100,000.



Michy Batshuayi is on £90,000 and followed by Nathaniel Clyne on £80,769.



Jordan's compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp is on a £56,000 weekly salary, totaling £2,912,000 annually.