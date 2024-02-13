Jordan Ayew plays full throttle in Crystal Palace’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Jordan Ayew played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace on Monday night when the team lost 3-1 to Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League.



The Black Stars forward operated from the flanks for the Eagles in the game serving as a Round 24 game of the ongoing season.



In a game played at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace took the lead after 30 minutes when Jefferson Lerma found the back of the Chelsea net.



Despite the chances the Blues created in the first half, the team could not score and trailed at halftime.



After the break, the two-time Champions League winners needed just two minutes to get back into the game.



Youngster Conor Gallagher equalised to restore parity to the game before the midfielder grabbed a second goal in the 90th minute to give the Blues the lead.



Late in injury time, in-form Enzo Fernandes also got his name on the scoresheet to put the icing on the cake for Chelsea.



For Ghana’s Jordan Ayew, it is another disappointing end to a league game for his team.