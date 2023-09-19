Jordan Ayew picks injury during Crystal Palace loss to Aston Villa

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew was forced off the field early in the first half of Saturday's game against Aston Villa due to a leg injury.



The club plans to assess the extent of the injury on Monday.



The 32-year-old forward has been a reliable presence for Crystal Palace since joining in 2019, missing only one game due to injury during his time with the club.



Ayew, who has been a key player for the Eagles this season, had to leave the field after just 25 minutes during the match against Aston Villa, which ended in a 3-1 defeat for Crystal Palace.



His injury comes as a significant setback for the team, as Ayew has been instrumental in their performances this season. Palace are expected provide more information on the extent of his injury this week.



The forward has made a brilliant start to the season and was named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for August before the international break.













Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards