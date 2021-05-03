Jordan Ayew opens up on taking inspiration from Didier Drogba

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has revealed that former Ivorian striker Didier Drogba was a big example for him as a young player.



On the African continent and the world at large, the Chelsea legend is regarded as one of the best goal scorers to ever play the game.



Speaking on the nomination of former England attacker David Beckham for induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame in a recent interview, Jordan Ayew has opened up on how such top players gave him inspiration as a youngster.



According to the Crystal Palace forward, the likes of Didier Drogba who also excelled in the English Premier League was a big example for him.



“I think he [David Beckham] deserves it, he’s been outstanding. All these players when I was a kid, they make you want to play football, they make you want to dream big.



“They are big examples for us, [Didier] Drogba, as well, is a big example for me as an African,” Jordan Ayew said as quoted on his club’s website.



Meanwhile, the Ghana striker has set sight on helping his Crystal Palace side to finish in the top 10 of the English Premier League at the end of the season.