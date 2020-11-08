Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jordan Ayew opens goalscoring account as Crystal Palace thump Leeds United

Jordan Ayew, Ghanaian Footballer

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season as Crystal Palace walloped Leeds United 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.



Ayew finished last season with 9 goals to become the Eagles top scorer.



The striker has however failed to hit the same heights so far this term after 7 games into the campaign.



The 29-year-old’s hard work paid off during their Matchday 8 encounter against highly-rated Leeds United at the Selhurst Park on Saturday.



Palace fetched the opener through Scott Dan’s header in the 12th minute before Eberechi Eze extended the hosts lead with a sumptuous free-kick in the 22nd minute.



Leeds United halved the deficit courtesy a close-range finish from Patrick Bamford five minutes later.



Roy Hodgson’s side regained their two-goal cushion following a fortunate own goal by Helder Costa on the stroke of half time.



Ayew put the icing on the cake for the London-based outfit with a low shot on the 70th-minute mark after being teed up by Wilfred Zaha.



He was replaced with Christian Benteke on the 85th minute.



The victory has pushed Palace to 6th on the standings with 13 points from 8 round of games.



