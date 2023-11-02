Jordan Ayew never gives less than 100% - Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says Ghana forward Jordan Ayew never gives less than hundred percent when playing for the club.



He is saying this after the 32-year-old signed a new contract that will run until 2025 as his current deal was set to expire in 2024.



Jordan’s contract extension was announced by Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Speaking after the announcement, Steve Parish said: “Jordan is a fantastic professional, on and off the pitch. His efforts are never less than 100%, and as a result, he provides an outstanding example to his teammates day in, day out.



"I am delighted to see him extend his spell in red and blue yet again.”



Jordan Ayew has made an impressive start to 2023/24 season, most recently scoring an excellent half-volley in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.



The former Marseille man also set up crucial goals at Sheffield United, Brentford and Plymouth; and winning the Crystal Palace Player of the Month award for August.



Ayew has been a regular fixture in Palace's side since signing from Swansea City on loan in August 2018, playing 186 matches in all competitions and appearing in all 41 of Palace's games last season.